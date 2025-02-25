← Company Directory
Cabify
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Cabify Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Spain package at Cabify totals €64.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cabify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cabify
Data Scientist
Madrid, MD, Spain
Total per year
€64.2K
Level
hidden
Base
€64.2K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Cabify?

€148K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Cabify in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €68,426. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cabify for the Data Scientist role in Spain is €64,150.

