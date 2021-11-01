← Company Directory
BuzzFeed
Work Here? Claim Your Company

BuzzFeed Salaries

BuzzFeed's salary ranges from $25,863 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in Israel at the low-end to $260,690 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BuzzFeed. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Operations
$73.4K
Business Analyst
$75.4K
Data Scientist
$183K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

122 114
122 114
Marketing
$153K
Marketing Operations
$71.6K
Product Designer
$161K
Product Manager
$247K
Sales
$107K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$25.9K
Software Engineer
$102K
Software Engineering Manager
$261K
UX Researcher
$156K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BuzzFeed is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $260,690. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BuzzFeed is $130,345.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BuzzFeed

Related Companies

  • Dictionary.com
  • Within
  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • Epic Systems
  • SmartThings
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources