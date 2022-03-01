← Company Directory
Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network Salaries

Butterfly Network's salary ranges from $91,540 in total compensation per year for a Legal at the low-end to $248,750 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Butterfly Network. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $206K
Information Technologist (IT)
$119K
Legal
$91.5K

Product Manager
$249K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Butterfly Network is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $248,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Butterfly Network is $162,700.

