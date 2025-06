Kearney Regional Medical Center is a physician-guided acute care hospital in Kearney, NE. It includes a medical clinic, surgical center, emergency room, ICU, Maternity Care Center, and Level II NICU. The hospital specializes in cardiology, orthopedic surgery, neurology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, and more. KRMC employs nearly 900 people and contributes $1.5 million in sales and property taxes to the local economy, with an estimated annual economic impact of over $260 million.