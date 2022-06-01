← Company Directory
BRINC
Work Here? Claim Your Company

BRINC Salaries

BRINC's salary ranges from $77,270 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Hong Kong (SAR) at the low-end to $230,560 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BRINC. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $231K
Business Analyst
$77.3K
Hardware Engineer
$147K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

59 24
59 24
Mechanical Engineer
$147K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At BRINC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BRINC is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $230,560. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BRINC is $146,881.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BRINC

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Intuit
  • Tesla
  • Flipkart
  • Spotify
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources