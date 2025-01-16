← Company Directory
Brightcove
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Brightcove Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Mexico package at Brightcove totals MX$727K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Brightcove's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Brightcove
Software Engineer
Guadalajara, JA, Mexico
Total per year
MX$727K
Level
hidden
Base
MX$679K
Stock (/yr)
MX$15.9K
Bonus
MX$31.8K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Brightcove?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Brightcove in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$38,748,534. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brightcove for the Software Engineer role in Mexico is MXMX$18,412,623.

