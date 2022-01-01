← Company Directory
SolarWinds
SolarWinds Salaries

SolarWinds's salary ranges from $31,360 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $251,250 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SolarWinds. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $190K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$35.1K
Customer Service
$59.8K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
54 47
Data Analyst
$78.3K
Data Science Manager
$251K
Data Scientist
$45.5K
Human Resources
$31.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$151K
Marketing
$110K
Marketing Operations
$128K
Product Designer
$50.6K
Product Manager
$171K
Project Manager
$94.5K
Sales
$105K
Software Engineering Manager
$147K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At SolarWinds, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SolarWinds is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SolarWinds is $105,470.

