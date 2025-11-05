Company Directory
Bright Money
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Bengaluru

Bright Money Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at Bright Money totals ₹1.99M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bright Money's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bright Money
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.99M
Level
SDE 1
Base
₹1.99M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Bright Money?
Block logo
+₹5.01M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.69M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.02M
Verily logo
+₹1.9M
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Bright Money in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,188,455. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bright Money for the Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹1,751,248.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bright Money

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Netflix
  • Pinterest
  • Intuit
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources