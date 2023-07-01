← Company Directory
Brain Power
    About

    Brain Power is an educational company that offers transformative and dynamic critical-thinking programs for academically strong students. Their programs include language arts, public speaking, mathematics, and admission preparation. They also offer seasonal special interest workshops. Brain Power values academic rigor and provides a low professor-to-student ratio. All classes are taught by highly educated mentors who are experts in their field. They offer challenging interdisciplinary curriculum, support in and out of class, field trips, and community work to develop critical thinking skills.

    brainpower.ca
    Website
    1989
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

