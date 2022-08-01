Boundless Bio, a San Diego based company backed by ARCH Venture Partners, is discovering and developing novel cancer therapeutics based on the role of extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) in driving tumorigenesis, resistance and recurrence. When DNA in cancer cells comes off chromosomes, “extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA),” it becomes unbound and unwound, thereby enabling numerous copies of cancer-causing genes, driving cancer cells to grow and allowing them to resist treatment. At Boundless Bio, we are counterattacking this ecDNA phenomenon with boundless innovation and boundless energy to develop powerful new cancer medicines that eliminate cancer cells’ ability to employ ecDNA to survive.