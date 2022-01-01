← Company Directory
BorgWarner
BorgWarner Salaries

BorgWarner's salary ranges from $74,480 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $142,285 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BorgWarner. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $85.8K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $88K
Hardware Engineer
Median $109K

Accountant
$77.6K
Product Designer
$74.5K
Product Manager
$138K
Project Manager
$80.4K
Solution Architect
$142K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BorgWarner is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $142,285. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BorgWarner is $86,900.

