Bombardier
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Bombardier Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in Canada package at Bombardier totals CA$77.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bombardier's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bombardier
Business Analyst
Montreal, QC, Canada
Total per year
CA$77.9K
Level
-
Base
CA$72.7K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$5.2K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Bombardier?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Bombardier in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$180,809. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bombardier for the Business Analyst role in Canada is CA$76,619.

