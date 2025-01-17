← Company Directory
Boldare
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Boldare Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Poland at Boldare ranges from PLN 205K to PLN 286K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Boldare's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 222K - PLN 269K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 205KPLN 222KPLN 269KPLN 286K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Boldare?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Boldare in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 286,356. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Boldare for the Sales role in Poland is PLN 204,893.

