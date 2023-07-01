AgeBold is a company that aims to help older adults live their best lives by preventing falls through exercise. They offer a personalized at-home digital workout platform with expert trainers and science-based assessments. This leads to reduced falls, lower costs, improved health outcomes, and member satisfaction for their Health Plan and Risk-bearing Provider, and ACO partners. AgeBold is HIPPA compliant, easy to implement, scalable, and clinically effective. Contact partnerships@agebold.com for more information.