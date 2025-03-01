Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Boeing ranges from $88.4K per year for L1 to $172K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $113K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Boeing's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$88.4K
$85.5K
$0
$2.9K
L2
$101K
$99K
$0
$2.4K
L3
$130K
$127K
$0
$3.1K
L4
$154K
$147K
$286
$6.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
