BlueHalo
BlueHalo Salaries

BlueHalo's salary ranges from $110,129 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $246,225 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BlueHalo. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $120K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
$204K
Product Designer
$110K

Technical Program Manager
$246K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BlueHalo is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $246,225. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlueHalo is $162,008.

