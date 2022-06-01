← Company Directory
Blueground
Top Insights
    Blueground is a global proptech company that is reinventing the way people live with its curated network of thousands of quality, turnkey homes in sought-after neighborhoods around the globe, accessible for stays of a month or longer. Blueground’s tech-enabled platform provides a fully digitized experience with around-the-clock support and access to daily necessities from apartment cleanings, grocery delivery, wellness offerings, and more, providing a seamless experience from end to end. Blueground is headquartered in New York City, with a portfolio of thousands of apartments in 15 cities worldwide including in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C., Denver, Seattle, Austin, Dubai, Istanbul, Paris, London, Vienna and Athens, with plans to expand to 50+ cities by 2025

    theblueground.com
    2013
    660
    $50M-$100M
