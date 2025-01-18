← Company Directory
Bloomberg
Bloomberg Data Engineer Salaries

The median Data Engineer compensation in United States package at Bloomberg totals $155K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bloomberg's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Bloomberg
Data Engineer
New York, NY
Total per year
$155K
Level
Software Engineer
Base
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Bloomberg?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Bloomberg, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at Bloomberg in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bloomberg for the Data Engineer role in United States is $135,000.

