Bitwise Asset Management
    Based in San Francisco, Bitwise is one of the largest and fastest-growing crypto asset managers. As of May 7, 2021, Bitwise managed over $1.5 billion across an expanding suite of investment solutions. The firm is known for managing one of the largest crypto index funds (OTCQX: BITW), the first crypto industry ETF (NYSE: BITQ), and pioneering products spanning DeFi, Bitcoin, Ethereum as examples. Bitwise focuses on partnering with financial advisors and investment professionals to provide quality education and research. The team at Bitwise combines expertise in technology with decades of experience in traditional asset management and indexing—coming from firms including BlackRock, Blackstone, Facebook, and Google, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Bitwise is backed by leading institutional investors and asset management executives, and has been profiled in Institutional Investor, CNBC, Barron's, Bloomberg, and The Wall Street Journal.

    http://www.bitwiseinvestments.com
    Website
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

