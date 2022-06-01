← Company Directory
BioLegend
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about BioLegend that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    BioLegend develops world-class, cutting-edge antibodies, recombinant proteins, bioassays, and other reagents for biomedical research, manufactured in our state-of-the-art facility in San Diego, California. Our mission is to accelerate research and discovery by providing the highest quality products at an outstanding value, along with superior customer service and technical support. BioLegend was incorporated in June, 2002. The founder and CEO of BioLegend, Gene Lay, D.V.M., who was also the co-founder of PharMingen.

    http://www.biolegend.com
    Website
    2002
    Year Founded
    570
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for BioLegend

    Related Companies

    • Roblox
    • Tesla
    • LinkedIn
    • Databricks
    • Amazon
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources