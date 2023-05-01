← Company Directory
Biofrontera
    Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused by sun damage. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers photodynamic therapy, skin care cosmetic products, and is developing treatments for field cancerization, urticaria, and migraine. Its product portfolio includes prescription antibiotic cream for impetigo and a generic drug for acne. The company operates in the United States, Europe, and Israel and has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd.

    biofrontera-us.com
    Website
    1997
    Year Founded
    155
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
