BICS
BICS Salaries

BICS's salary ranges from $85,000 in total compensation per year for a Regulatory Affairs in Belgium at the low-end to $235,924 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BICS. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Product Manager
Median $138K
Data Analyst
$111K
Data Scientist
$156K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Financial Analyst
$166K
Information Technologist (IT)
$85.4K
Regulatory Affairs
$85K
Software Engineer
$163K
Software Engineering Manager
$236K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BICS is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $235,924. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BICS is $146,888.

