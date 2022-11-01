← Company Directory
BHG Financial
BHG Financial Salaries

BHG Financial's salary ranges from $78,400 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $154,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BHG Financial. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $154K
Business Analyst
$126K
Data Analyst
$88.6K

Data Scientist
$106K
Product Manager
$140K
Recruiter
$145K
Sales
$78.4K
Technical Program Manager
$136K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BHG Financial is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $154,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BHG Financial is $131,091.

Other Resources