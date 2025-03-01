← Company Directory
BenchSci
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

BenchSci Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at BenchSci totals CA$159K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BenchSci's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
BenchSci
Senior Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$159K
Level
SE1
Base
CA$159K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at BenchSci?

CA$224K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At BenchSci, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Machine Learning Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at BenchSci in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$219,274. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BenchSci for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$158,672.

Other Resources