Beautiful.ai
Beautiful.ai Salaries

Beautiful.ai's salary ranges from $32,835 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $139,300 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Beautiful.ai. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Product Manager
$139K
Recruiter
$127K
Software Engineer
$32.8K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Beautiful.ai is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $139,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Beautiful.ai is $126,630.

Other Resources