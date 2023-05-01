Beam Therapeutics is a US-based biotechnology company that develops precision genetic medicines for serious diseases. Its pipeline includes treatments for sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia, as well as therapies for other disorders. The company has collaborations with various organizations, including Boston Children's Hospital, Magenta Therapeutics, Pfizer, and Verve Therapeutics. It was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.