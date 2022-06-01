Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in the state of Texas. With total assets of $10.8 billion*, Baylor Scott & White Health has the vision and resources to provide its patients and members continued quality care while creating a model system for a dramatically changing healthcare environment. Baylor Scott & White Health includes 50 hospitals, 5,397 licensed beds, more than 1,000 patient care sites, close to 7,800 affiliated physicians, 48,000 employees, $9.1B total net operating revenue* and the Baylor Scott & White Health Plan.