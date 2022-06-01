← Company Directory
Baylor Scott & White Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Baylor Scott & White Health that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in the state of Texas. With total assets of $10.8 billion*, Baylor Scott & White Health has the vision and resources to provide its patients and members continued quality care while creating a model system for a dramatically changing healthcare environment. Baylor Scott & White Health includes 50 hospitals, 5,397 licensed beds, more than 1,000 patient care sites, close to 7,800 affiliated physicians, 48,000 employees, $9.1B total net operating revenue* and the Baylor Scott & White Health Plan.

    http://bswhealth.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    49,000
    # of Employees
    $10B+
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Baylor Scott & White Health

    Related Companies

    • Facebook
    • Google
    • Dropbox
    • Intuit
    • Stripe
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources