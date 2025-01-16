← Company Directory
Barclays
Barclays Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in United States at Barclays ranges from $119K to $166K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Barclays's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$127K - $150K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
$119K$127K$150K$166K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Barclays?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Barclays in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $165,672. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Barclays for the Accountant role in United States is $118,944.

