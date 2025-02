Increase conversions, deliver a world-class customer experience, and decrease ramp time with Balto’s Real-Time Guidance for contact centers. Balto is the #1 Real-Time Guidance for contact centers. Powered by AI, Balto listens to both sides of a conversation and visually prompts agents with the best things to say, live on every call. Scale “perfect” to thousands of agents with the push of a button and get immediate insight into what’s working and what’s not.