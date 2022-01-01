Company Directory
Beeline Salaries

Beeline's salary ranges from $4,075 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Kazakhstan at the low-end to $75,233 for a Solution Architect in Russia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Beeline. Last updated: 7/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $46.9K

Backend Software Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $75.2K
Data Analyst
Median $17.3K

Data Scientist
$35.1K
Financial Analyst
$15.7K
Graphic Designer
$10K
Human Resources
$4.1K
Product Designer
$17.7K
Product Manager
$32.8K
Project Manager
$27.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$7.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Beeline is Solution Architect with a yearly total compensation of $75,233. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Beeline is $17,721.

