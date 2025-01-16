← Company Directory
Baker Tilly International
Baker Tilly International Accountant Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Baker Tilly International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 33.6K - SGD 40.6K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 31.4KSGD 33.6KSGD 40.6KSGD 42.8K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Baker Tilly International?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Baker Tilly International in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 42,812. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Baker Tilly International for the Accountant role in Singapore is SGD 31,371.

