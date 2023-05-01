Aziyo Biologics develops regenerative medical products for implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. Its products include CanGaroo, ProxiCor, Tyke, VasCure, Fiber VBM, ViBone, OsteGro V, and SimpliDerm. The company also offers contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. It sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents.