Axway
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Axway Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Bulgaria package at Axway totals BGN 85.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Axway's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Axway
Software Engineering Manager
Sofia, SF, Bulgaria
Total per year
BGN 85.1K
Level
-
Base
BGN 85.1K
Stock (/yr)
BGN 0
Bonus
BGN 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
14 Years
What are the career levels at Axway?

BGN 292K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Axway in Bulgaria sits at a yearly total compensation of BGN 104,812. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Axway for the Software Engineering Manager role in Bulgaria is BGN 85,137.

Other Resources