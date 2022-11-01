← Company Directory
Axis Bank
Axis Bank Salaries

Axis Bank's salary ranges from $1,081 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $142,723 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Axis Bank. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $9.6K

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $15.7K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $143K

Business Analyst
Median $14.4K
Sales
Median $4.9K
Data Analyst
Median $15.1K
Accountant
$5.7K
Financial Analyst
$11.2K
Human Resources
$2.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$58.8K
Marketing
$1.1K
Product Manager
$40K
Solution Architect
$12K
Technical Program Manager
$28.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Axis Bank is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $142,723. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Axis Bank is $13,170.

