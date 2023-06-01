Avinger is a medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD). Their products include the lumivascular platform, Lightbox imaging consoles, Ocelot family of catheters, Pantheris image-guided atherectomy device, and Wildcat and Kittycat 2 chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters. They also develop IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. The company markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists.