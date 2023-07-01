← Company Directory
Avatour
    Avatour is a remote collaboration platform that combines 360-degree capture with real-time communication to enable effective collaboration between remote and on-site personnel. Their proprietary software and off-the-shelf hardware allow for quick deployment of virtual meetings for up to 20 live viewers per session. Avatour's telepresence technology fosters trust, saves money, promotes sustainability, and increases productivity. Founded in 2018 by former Nokia OZO team leaders, Avatour allows clients, collaborators, and coworkers to join a real place in real-time, regardless of their location. (Formerly Imeve)

    https://avatour.co
    2018
    31
    $1M-$10M
