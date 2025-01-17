← Company Directory
Avantax Wealth Management
Avantax Wealth Management Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at Avantax Wealth Management ranges from $110K to $157K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avantax Wealth Management's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$125K - $142K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$110K$125K$142K$157K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Avantax Wealth Management?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Avantax Wealth Management in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $156,940. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avantax Wealth Management for the Software Engineer role in United States is $110,390.

