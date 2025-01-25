Software Engineer compensation in United States at Avanade ranges from $83.3K per year for Analyst to $131K per year for Senior Consultant. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avanade's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$83.3K
$81.8K
$0
$1.5K
Senior Analyst
$96.6K
$95.9K
$0
$667
Consultant
$124K
$120K
$0
$3.9K
Senior Consultant
$131K
$125K
$727
$5.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
