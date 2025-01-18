Data Engineer compensation in United States at Avanade ranges from $89.5K per year for Analyst to $123K per year for Consultant. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $97.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avanade's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Analyst
$89.5K
$89.5K
$0
$0
Senior Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Consultant
$123K
$118K
$0
$4.5K
Senior Consultant
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***