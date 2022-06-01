← Company Directory
Availity
    • About

    Availity provides internet-based health information exchange services to healthcare providers, health plans and healthcare stakeholders.Availity is the place where healthcare finds the answers needed to shift focus back to patient care. We work to solve communication challenges in healthcare by creating a richer, more transparent exchange of information among health plans, providers, and technology partners. As the nation’s largest health information network, Availity facilitates billions of clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually. Our suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment.

    http://www.availity.com
    Website
    2001
    Year Founded
    1,250
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

