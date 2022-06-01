← Company Directory
Availity
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Availity Salaries

Availity's salary ranges from $101,706 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $164,175 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Availity. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $125K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $125K
Project Manager
$102K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

55 47
55 47
Software Engineering Manager
$155K
Solution Architect
$164K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Availity is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Availity is $125,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Availity

Related Companies

  • Zimperium
  • Scale Computing
  • Open Systems International
  • Verifone
  • Arcesium
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources