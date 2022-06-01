← Company Directory
ATS Automation
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ATS Automation Salaries

ATS Automation's salary ranges from $34,398 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $184,277 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ATS Automation. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Mechanical Engineer
Median $69.2K
Accountant
$135K
Data Analyst
$34.4K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Hardware Engineer
$51.3K
Human Resources
$184K
Product Designer
$62.9K
Software Engineer
$83.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ATS Automation is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $184,277. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ATS Automation is $69,190.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ATS Automation

Related Companies

  • Renishaw
  • Mentor Graphics
  • OpenText
  • E2open
  • CGI
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources