Atlas Copco
Atlas Copco Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Sweden package at Atlas Copco totals SEK 629K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atlas Copco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Atlas Copco
Software Engineer
Stockholm, ST, Sweden
Total per year
SEK 629K
Level
3
Base
SEK 608K
Stock (/yr)
SEK 0
Bonus
SEK 20.7K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Atlas Copco?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Atlas Copco in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 681,669. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Atlas Copco for the Software Engineer role in Sweden is SEK 608,005.

Other Resources