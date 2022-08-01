Atlas AI helps you decide where to invest in emerging markets. Founded by a team of Stanford University scientists and backed by Airbus and The Rockefeller Foundation, we apply cutting edge artificial intelligence techniques to measure localized socioeconomic conditions in emerging markets, where market information scarce. We use this proprietary data to analyze, monitor and forecast regions of growth, stagnation, and vulnerability to offer insights into where private and public organizations can grow most successfully and where investment can best drive the most economic and societal progress.