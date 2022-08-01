← Company Directory
Atlas AI
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Atlas AI that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Atlas AI helps you decide where to invest in emerging markets. Founded by a team of Stanford University scientists and backed by Airbus and The Rockefeller Foundation, we apply cutting edge artificial intelligence techniques to measure localized socioeconomic conditions in emerging markets, where market information scarce. We use this proprietary data to analyze, monitor and forecast regions of growth, stagnation, and vulnerability to offer insights into where private and public organizations can grow most successfully and where investment can best drive the most economic and societal progress.

    atlasai.co
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Atlas AI

    Related Companies

    • Airbnb
    • Lyft
    • Amazon
    • Microsoft
    • Flipkart
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources