Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Asurion ranges from $90K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $196K per year for Software Engineer 5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $162K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Asurion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$90K
$85.3K
$0
$4.7K
Software Engineer 2
$128K
$118K
$0
$10.2K
Software Engineer 3
$169K
$157K
$0
$11.6K
Software Engineer 4
$177K
$157K
$0
$20K
