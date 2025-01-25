Software Engineer compensation in United States at Asurion ranges from $90.2K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $221K per year for Software Engineer 5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $170K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Asurion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$90.2K
$86K
$0
$4.2K
Software Engineer 2
$138K
$126K
$0
$11.6K
Software Engineer 3
$168K
$156K
$0
$12.1K
Software Engineer 4
$195K
$172K
$2K
$21K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***