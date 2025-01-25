All Product Designer Salaries
Product Designer compensation in United States at Asurion totals $150K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $138K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Asurion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Jr. Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Sr. Designer
$150K
$133K
$0
$17K
Principal Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
