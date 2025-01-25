← Company Directory
Asurion
Asurion Product Design Manager Salaries

The average Product Design Manager total compensation in United States at Asurion ranges from $159K to $221K per year.

Average Total Compensation

$170K - $200K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
$159K$170K$200K$221K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Asurion?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at Asurion in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $221,130. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Asurion for the Product Design Manager role in United States is $158,760.

