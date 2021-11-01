← Company Directory
AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Salaries

AstraZeneca's salary ranges from $29,477 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $293,460 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AstraZeneca. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Scientist
Median $165K
Software Engineer
Median $105K
Biomedical Engineer
$59.4K

Business Analyst
$132K
Business Development
$136K
Data Analyst
$29.5K
Data Science Manager
$84.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$152K
Legal
$65.4K
Management Consultant
$82.4K
Marketing
$293K
Mechanical Engineer
$147K
Product Designer
$138K
Program Manager
$191K
Project Manager
$33.1K
Sales
$105K
Technical Program Manager
$161K
UX Researcher
$170K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AstraZeneca is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $293,460. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AstraZeneca is $134,103.

