Astra
Astra Salaries

Astra's salary ranges from $51,850 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Russia at the low-end to $291,450 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Astra. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Technical Program Manager
Median $185K
Hardware Engineer
$206K
Human Resources
$291K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

Marketing
$212K
Mechanical Engineer
$153K
Product Manager
$155K
Project Manager
$51.8K
Recruiter
$204K
Software Engineer
$113K
